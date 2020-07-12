COVID-19 claims 34 more lives in Sindh, 743 in critical condition

COVID-19 has claimed 34 more lives in the province during the last 24 hours, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday, adding that most of the deaths occurred at hospitals and health facilities in Karachi, raising the death toll to 1,747 in the province.

“We have lost 34 lives due to COVID-19 in the province during the last 24 hours and most of these deaths took place at hospitals and health facilities in Karachi. Now the death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 1,747 in the province. Around 1,265 patients are currently under treatment at various health facilities in the province, of whom the condition of 743 is critical. Of them, 109 are on life support,” the chief minister said in his daily situation report on COVID-19.

As many as 1,452 new cases of coronavirus also emerged when 10,815 samples were tested, raising the tally to 103,820 cases, while 34 more patients died, bringing the death toll to 1,747 in the province.

The chief minister noted that 10,815 samples were tested which detected 1,452 new cases that constituted a detection rate of 13 per cent.

He added that so far 564,491 samples had been tested all over Sindh against which 103,820 cases emerged, and of them 58 per cent or 60,439 patients had recovered, including 1,274 overnight.

The chief minister stated that 34 more patients lost their lives, taking the death toll to 1,747 that constituted a 1.7 per cent mortality rate.

He noted that currently 41,634 patients were under treatment, of them 39,967 in home isolation, 402 at isolation centres and 1,265 in different hospitals of the province. He added that the condition of 743 patients was stated to be critical, including 109 patients who had been shifted onto ventilators.

According to the chief minister, out of 1,452 new cases 585 belonged to Karachi, and among them 179 were reported in District South, 111 in District East, 100 in District Malir, 79 in District Central, 68 in District Korangi and 48 in District West.

He added that Shaheed Benazirabad District reported 113 cases, Shikarpur 111 cases, Dadu 88 cases, Hyderabad 75 cases, Jacobabad 65 cases, Sanghar 39 cases, Sujawal 44 cases, Kashmore 35 cases, Umerkot 30 cases, Naushehroferoze 26 cases, Kambar 23 cases, Ghotki 15 cases, Badin 13 cases, Thatta 11 cases, Jamshoro six cases, Larkana four cases, Khairpur two cases and Matiari

one case.

The CM urged the people to take appropriate measures to stay safe during the novel coronavirus pandemic.