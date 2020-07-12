Crackdown on drug peddlers in Manghopir demanded

Showing their anger against a rise in the sale of narcotics in areas falling under the Manghopir police station and killing of a social activist for raising voice against the menace of drugs, local leaders of various political parties and social activists have decided to a form a committee to resist the drug peddlers in the area.

In a meeting held in Manghopir, leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, the Awami National Party, elected local government representatives and social activists demanded from the Sindh government and police authorities to crack down against criminal groups selling drugs in the area.

They said that for the past one month, political and social activists had been demanding of the police by writing applications and meeting in person to initiate a crackdown against drug peddlers in the area, but no action had been taken yet.

Instead, drug peddlers had been using armed criminals to harass activists and residents who were resisting the sale of narcotics in the area, they said.

The meeting also condemned the killing of Abdul Latif Baloch, a social activist, who was murdered on June 17 for raising voices against the drug peddlers. It demanded of the law enforcement agencies to arrest the drug peddlers involved in his murder immediately.

The participants of the meeting agreed that illicit drugs were a silent killer of the youth, and said those involved in selling drugs were working against the development of youngsters.

Participants said the drug peddlers had been running their nefarious activities in every part of Manghopir, particularly in Sarmastani Muhallah, Pashtun Abad, Mushki Para, Sheik Farid Muhallah and Muhalalah Sultanabad.

Maulana Mufti Khalid, Abdul Majid Khaskheli, UC 4 Mai Garhi chairman Haji Nawaz Ali Brohi, UC 5 vice-chairman Azam Mengal, Gul Muhammad Iqbal, Noor Mehsud, Akhtar Mengal, Lala Akhtar Sagar, Abdul Ghani and others were among the participants of the meeting.