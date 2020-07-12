Haleem Adil Sheikh rejects corruption, land grabbing allegations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said on Saturday that the allegations of corruption and land grabbing against him were totally fake and he would prove this at appropriate forums.

In a statement, he said the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh had been trying for a long time to silence his voice and it was still hatching conspiracies against him. “It started on January 2, 2018, when we started a protest rally in favour of the sugarcane growers of Sindh,” said Sheikh, who is also the PTI’s central vice-president.

He said baseless applications were filed against him and his family members by some people backed by the PPP to implicate them in false cases. He said, “We are honest and clean people, and no corruption of even a single rupee or any land grabbing has ever been proved against us.”

The PTI leader said he owned a land of four acres, which was clear and a bank loan taken on it had already been paid. He alleged that the PPP leaders were involved in massive land grabbing in Malir.

“These elements had tried to get lodged a case against me in the anti-corruption department, but the ACC 1 committee rejected the allegations,” he said.

He said the Sindh chief secretary and other senior officers were included in this committee. He said the case was later sent to the revenue department, where also it was not proved.

Sheikh said these people were using dirty tactics to silence his voice. He said that if and when NAB summoned them, they would prove their case that they were not involved in any land grabbing or corruption.