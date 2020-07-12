KMC continues operation against encroachments

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Friday said the anti-encroachment operation in the city would continue and all illegally-raised houses and shops would be removed.

According to a press statement from Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the mayor asked the people who established either shops or houses on government land to remove the illegal constructions voluntarily else “they will themselves be responsible for the loss”.

“Encroachments would not be tolerated at Empress Market and any other place of the city to ensure smooth flow of traffic and provide relief to the people,” he said while directing the officers of the ant-encroachment department.

Meanwhile, the anti-encroachment department carried out operations at Empress Market, Preedy Street and Dawood Pota Raod to remove illegal pushcarts, stalls and cabins. All that material was seized and transferred to the KMC’s store.

In another operation in District Central, illegal food stalls established on footpaths and cabins were removed from 9000 Road to Saba Chowrangi in the New Karachi Industrial Area.