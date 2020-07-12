Equipment donated to KTH lab

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Teaching Hospital Public Health Biosafety level 2 laboratory received thermos-fisher QuantStudio-5 (96-well) Real-Time PCR equipment of latest version donated by World Health Organisation.

The worth of thermos-fisher donated by WHO is worth around Rs6 million and auto extractor Hero 32 donated by Director General Health Services is around Rs 3.2 million. A press release said it was all made possible due to the dedicated efforts of newly-appointed Hospital Director Dr Tahir Nadeem Khan who has a vast experience and good relations with Health Department and keen interest of Medical Director Prof Dr Amir Azhar. The Board of Governors, MTI KTH, is monitoring all the activities carried out in the hospital and fully endorsed and supported the management of the institution. The WHO head of provincial sub office, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa & Director General Health Services is regularly providing equipment, PCR kits, PPE’s, Medicine and other social support to this institution, said the communique.