PML-N to be reorganised in Karak

KARAK: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) local leaders on Saturday announced to reorganise the party in the district and woo back the disgruntled workers.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the district office-bearers of the party, with district president Mian Akhlaq in the chair. The meeting participants decided to reorganise the party at the district level by bringing all the annoyed workers and leaders back to the party fold.

The meeting was told that several notables of the district would also join the party soon. They said that former union council nazim Hussain Khan had joined the party and about five other nazims would join the party after Eidul Azha.

The meeting said that the poor governance and bad performance of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was paving the way for the rise of PML-N. The cabinet meeting said the PTI government had failed to deliver.