NHL season to restart in August

NEW YORK: The NHL season will begin on August 1 with an expanded Stanley Cup play-off series involving 24 teams, the league said. Covid-19 saw the league grind to a halt on March 12 with teams having played as many as 71 games of the 82-game regular season.

The top 12 teams in the Western and Eastern conferences will be taking part in the Return to Play Plan, and will be based in Edmonton and Toronto respectively. Teams can start training camps from Monday, then will travel to the hub cities on July 26 and begin play at the start of next month.

The top four teams in each conference will play in a round-robin to determine seedings for the Stanley Cup, while the 16 other sides will be paired and play a best-of-five series. Edmonton will host the both conference finals and the Stanley Cup finals, with the season wrapping up no later than October 4.