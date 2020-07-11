Pak passport ranking improves by 6 notches

ISLAMABAD: There is good news for Pakistanis who like to travel as the Passport Index, the world’s leading real-time passport ranking tool, has ranked the country’s travel document at 192 in the Individual Passport Power Ranking (IPPR) 2020 and it is a significant improvement from last year.

The Pakistani passport’s ranking jumped six places higher from the 198th position in 2019, foreign media reported.

IPPR is compiled by combining both the Mobility Score (MS), the number of countries one can visit without a visa, or a visa on arrival can be obtained, and United Nations Development Program’s Human Development Index (UNDP

HDI). The higher the Mobility Score, the better the IPPR ranking. UNDP HDI serves as the deciding factor in case passports have the same Mobility Score.