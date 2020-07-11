Saeed Ghani claims PTI attempted to include Uzair Baloch in party

KARACHI: Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani has claimed that during the previous regime when the PTI was not in power, President Dr Arif Ali, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi had constituted a committee, which was given the task to contact the People’s Aman Committee in Lyari and the committee was meant to include Aman Committee leader Uzair Jan Baloch into the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s fold. Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, the Sindh education minister further alleged that leaders of People’s Aman Committee had used to visit the anti-government protest sit-in of PTI at Sea View during the previous regime. He said that the leaders of the Aman Committee used to be present on the stage of the protest sit-in of the PTI at Sea View. “Habib Jan whose name is given in the JIT (report) used to do telephonic address at the protest sit-in,” he said.

