Nightmare on Street 33

This is a nightmare which was undertaken as a citizen of Islamabad. I am a resident of Street no 33, F-10/1. There are about 15 street lights installed in this street. Of late about 5-6 lights became dysfunctional. As a responsible citizen I felt it my duty to lodge a complaint with the concerned authorities. The website of the CDA was explored to track the desired number. Almost 10 landline numbers were attempted but the message was that this number is not in use, one or two numbers which were operational were not being attended. Ultimately, after a lot of effort the cell number of the assistant director street lights was located. He was contacted and he noted down the complaint. After 2-3 days he was again reminded; the result was that in the meantime the functional lights also became non-functional.

It has almost been 15 days since this gentleman has switched off his mobile phone and is not approachable anymore. The result is that the entire street is pitch dark at night. This is the situation of a so-called posh locality of Islamabad so one can well imagine the state of affairs in other sectors. Kudos to the CDA. All this is happening while the mayor and adviser for the CDA (elected MNA of Islamabad) keep fighting amongst themselves.

Javed Mirza

Islamabad