Units of city police get separate allocations in budget

Karachi police chief Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon’s request for a separate budget allocation for each unit of the Karachi police, including police stations, has finally been approved by the Sindh government.

Talking to The News, Addl IG Memon said that, “I am grateful to the Sindh government which approved budget for Karachi police stations, traffic section officers, sub-divisional police officers and DSP traffic.

“Our team of young officers worked very hard to work out budget requirement of each office. Whatever we proposed, the IG Sindh and the Sindh government approved it. I think this step will help motivate clean officers to become volunteers for the slot of SHO who otherwise were reluctant to come forward.” He added that the Karachi police was now working in eight-hour shift duty. “This we have done since last four months. Though this is not sustainable but we will try to pull it up as much as we can. However this three shifts policing will be permanent once our new 5000 recruits will join us next year.”

The officer said improving investigations was his top priority. “We have made policy to increase the investigation officers so that each officer may not get more than 20 cases in a year. We have made a policy that all officers with no exception have to serve in the investigation branch for at least two years for his promotion to the rank of sub-inspector.”

According to Additional IG Memon, the police were reviving a government scheme of the construction of 12 investigation complexes to be used by the investigation SP. He said nine crime scene units had been formed staffed with very professional and well-trained police officers working in three shifts who were conducting DNA tests professionally.

“After so many years, we utilised all funds under cost of investigation in the last financial year. All IOs were paid cost of investigation through cross cheques. This year we have got a good chunk of money of around 230 million against cost of investigation which is more than double than last year,” he said.