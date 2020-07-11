Measures in place to check locust attack

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday emphasized the need for a coordinated national response of the federal and provincial governments and organizations to cope with the expected locust attack.

He said this during his visit to the National Locust Control Center (NLCC) here. The prime minister was informed that the National Action Plan for Locust Control Phase-I had been completed. The premier approved the Phase-II of the plan. It was decided that the affected farmers would also be compensated through this package.

Federal ministers Syed Fakhar Imam, Asad Umar, Senator Shibli Faraz, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Finance Advisor Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, SAPM for Information & Broadcasting Lt. Gen. (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, SAPM Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Nadeem Afzal and senior officers attended the briefing.

The chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and chief secretary Balochistan participated in the meeting through a video link.

Engineer-in-Chief Pakistan Army/National Coordinator NLCC Lt Gen Moazzam Ijaz gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the locust control measures in the affected areas countrywide.

Imran was also briefed about the coordinated efforts being made for monitoring, survey & control, inter-organizational coordination, resource allocation & mobilization and awareness campaign for locust control at national, provincial and district levels.

The meeting was informed that owing to the trans-boundary nature of locust movement, a close liaison with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and affected countries in the region was being maintained to take timely preemptive measures.

The prime minister appreciated the governments of China, Japan, and the UKfor providing technical and other assistance for the locust control. The meeting was informed that locust movement was expected from the Horn of Africa via Iran and another from India for which necessary control measures were in place.

The prime minister highly appreciated the timely and coordinated response of federal and provincial governments, including the Pakistan Army, for effectively controlling the locust attack by using the indigenously developed equipment.

The prime minister said locust attack combined with COVID-19 was a huge challenge for Pakistan and noted that the government would spare no effort to control it. Meanwhile, Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar called on the prime minister. Both discussed matters, particularly related to the legislative business.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. PTI Senator Zeeshan Khanzada was also present in the meeting. Sanjrani presented a cheque for Rs3.215 million from the Senate of Pakistan for the Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund. Senator Zeeshan Khanzada also presented a cheque for Rs8 million to the prime minister for the Corona Relief Fund.