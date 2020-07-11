Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi remembered

LAHORE: The 14th death anniversary of veteran literary figure, poet and journalist, Ahmad Shah Awan, commonly known as Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, was observed on Friday. He was born on November 20, 1916, in village Anga of District Khushab. He authored about 50 books on poetry, journalism, fiction and art; worked as editor and publisher of a literary magazine and editor of Daily Imroze.

He got Pride of Performance Award in 1968, Pakistan Academy of Letters Lifetime Achievement Award and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1980 for his contribution to the literary works. He passed away on 10 July, 2006 in Lahore.