Rain forecast

LAHORE:Rain coupled with wind, thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province including the provincial capital during next 24 hour.

According to the synoptic situation, a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents of moderate intensity from the Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue during the next 48 hours. According to the Meteorological department, hot and humid weather is expected in the province. However, rain wind thunderstorm is expected in Narowal, Sialkot, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Murree and Taxila. Dust-raising winds are expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, D.G Khan and Bahawalpur. Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city 39 and 28 centigrade respectively on Friday.