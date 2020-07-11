Former police officer’s remand extended

LAHORE:An additional district and session’s court on Friday extended judicial remand of former SSP Junaid Arshad till August 6, an accused of uploading obscene pictures of his former wife on social media.

The court has extended remand of the accused as the judge concerned was on leave due to judicial holidays. Junaid was also facing a case of assets beyond means in an accountability court. In this case, the NAB has accused the former police officer of accumulating millions of rupees particularly between 2002 and 2008. In the cybercrime case, the FIA has accused him of uploading obscene pictures of his former wife. According to the FIA, the accused was an absconder in a case filed against him in 2017. Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered the then Interior Secretary to arrest the police officer in cybercrime and two other cases. Junaid at that time was serving as Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) deputy inspector general (DIG). The police officer allegedly had uploaded pictures of his ex-wife, Ayesha Subhani, on social media. His co-accused, Danish Ahmad Ghani, had already been convicted in the same case.