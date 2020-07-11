Alhamra Art Museum offers virtual tour

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai has said that Alhamra Art Museum now offers its virtual tour for the general public especially for the students.

She stated that the mission statement of the Lahore Art Museum was to educate, inspire, empower, and shape the future of young artists and now in the view of COVID-19 LAC’s mission is to deliver education through well-curated virtual tours of the museum. The collection of the museum is for those students who are looking for ways to stay on top of their studies while schools are closed. Likewise, the world’s top museums are also sharing the virtual tours their museums on social media to help students cope with staying home, she added.

While it’s hard to beat the experience of seeing a magnificent piece of fine art with your own two eyes due to COVID-19, the world map has changed and people are stuck at their homes. Due to advancement of technology, luckily, the digital age has made it possible to visit some of the world’s most famous places and museums from your own home.

The Lahore Arts Museum has also offered online virtual tours of the museum, which is not only one of the Lahore’s best art museums, but also one of the most iconic statements of architecture. This state-of-the-art building is spanning over 12,000 square-fit double-storey art museum designed by internationally acclaimed Pakistani Architect, Nayyar Ali Dada, and established in 1996.

The Lahore Art Museum is house of 326 artworks by 118 Pakistani maestros and living legends, including their painting, sculptures, prints and photographs by internationally acclaimed artists like Ustad Allah Bukhsh, Sadequain, AR Chughtai, Anna Molka Ahmed, Shakir Ali, AJ Shemza and many others.

In 2018, Lahore Arts Council (LAC) also completed restoration of 41 damaged paintings of maestros, including Ustad Allah Bux, Sadequain, Shamza, S. Safdar, Zubaida Agha, Zakia Dil and Saeed Akhtar.

In the view of COVID-19, the Lahore Art Museum offers free online virtual tours of maestros artworks. The museum is a valuable sanctuary for the fine arts and home of works by internationally much-admired artists like Ustad Allah Bukhsh, Sadequain, AR Chughtai, Anna Molka Ahmed, Shakir Ali, Aslam Kamal, AJ Shemza and many others.