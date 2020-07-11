‘Fazl has made himself a laughing stock’

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Friday said that JUI-F Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rahman had made himself a laughing stock by the All Parties Conference (APC).

The provincial minister while reacting to the JUI-F president’s press conference said Fazlur Rahman faced humiliation after every APC. He rotted Pakistan’s politics and always remained involved in financial corruption, Chohan said.

He suggested that Maulana Fazlur Rahman should repent for his political and financial sins in the coming three years by sitting on a prayer mat.

The minister said Maulana was feeling COVID-19 as COVID-18 in the wake of defeat he faced in the last general elections held in 2018.

Chohan said that the PTI would complete its constitutional tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.