Police seize large cache of firearms

Rawalpindi : Naseerabad Police Station in routine checking of vehicles intercepted a car and seized a huge cache of illegal firearms hidden in different sections of the vehicle.

The police spokesperson said that the accused Faizan was transporting a large cache of illegal arms and ammunition from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) to Rawalpindi.

SHO Naseerabad police station in routine checking of vehicles rounded up a vehicle and finding the vehicle suspect, checked the car and recovered huge quantity of rounds and ammunition.

25,000 bullets, 30mm pistol, Klashinkov with two magazines were seized from the car that were hidden secretly in different parts of the vehicle.

During preliminary investigation, the accused, Faizan, confessed to transporting illegal arms and ammunition from KP to Rawalpindi.

SP Rawal Division Syed Ali stated that police have also been making crackdown against other aides of the detainee culprit and to arrest other facilitators of this culprit.

Meanwhile, Rata Amral Police arrested two accused, Saim Ansar and Zulqurnain, and also recovered two stolen motorcycles from them.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal said police making crackdown against other aides of the bike lifters to arrest their other aides and facilitators.

While Civil Lines Police station in a crackdown against kite sellers in the area arrested a kite seller, Mahaz Ahmed, and recovered as many as 800 kites and lethal kite string from him.

Meanwhile, as many as 10 outlaws were arrested in the limits of different police stations of Rawalpindi for the display of illegal firearms. Police registered separate cases against the accused.