Cop commits suicide after shooting 2 relatives

CHARSADDA: A policeman shot dead his nephew and later committed suicide in Battagram. Faheem Jan first opened fire over a domestic dispute, injuring his sister and nephew Mustafa and he later also shot himself. The police and locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to local hospital, wherefrom they were referred to a hospital in Peshawar. However, Mustafa succumbed to his injuries. Faheem is said to be the gunman of AC Peshawar.