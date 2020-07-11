HU prepares Rs1.441b budgetary allocations for approval

MANSEHRA: Hazara University syndicate has put forward Rs1.441 billion budgetary allocations for the formal approval by its Senate, led by governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the current financial year 2020-21. “We are a self-reliant varsity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as we have been maintaining a balance between our income and expenditures and this is why we don’t have any major challenges in financial discipline,” Dr Jamil Ahmed, the vice-chancellor of the university, told the 44th Syndicate meeting, chaired by him here on Friday. The meeting finalised the budgetary allocations and unanimously suggested an outlay of Rs1.441 billion, which according to them would be approved by the university’s Senate in its upcoming meeting. The members of the syndicate expressed their satisfaction on the transparency in the financial affairs of the university, saying that because of good financial management, the Hazara University could effectively strengthen its pension and endowment funds.