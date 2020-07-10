Shar appointed Chairman BISE Sukkur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Professor Dr Bhai Khan Shar has assumed the charge of Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sukkur. Earlier, Bhai Khan Shar worked as Director Centre of Excellence in Arts and Design Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro. Bhai remained involved in research work in educational leadership, curriculum theory and higher education and has a research paper to his credit.