close
Fri Jul 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2020

Shar appointed Chairman BISE Sukkur

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2020

SUKKUR: Professor Dr Bhai Khan Shar has assumed the charge of Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sukkur. Earlier, Bhai Khan Shar worked as Director Centre of Excellence in Arts and Design Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro. Bhai remained involved in research work in educational leadership, curriculum theory and higher education and has a research paper to his credit.

Latest News

More From Pakistan