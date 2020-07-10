ICU specialists less affected by corona than others

KARACHI: As many as 5,834 frontline workers including doctors and paramedics have been affected by corona virus across the country.

But, according to the health officials those frontline workers performing duties at intensive care and high dependency units were less affected by corona virus as compared to those rendering services at dedicated corona wards and other wards.

Sharing the number with The News, sources says as many as 1,132 frontline workers along nurses and paramedics at ICU were affected by corona virus as compared to 4,702 frontline workers deployed at the other wards.

The Khyber Phakthokhaw is the most affected province where 1,926 heath workers were affected followed by Sindh with 1,679 health workers, Punjab 1,100, Islamabad 475, Balochistan 437, Gilgit Baltistan 109, and Azad Jammu Kashmir 108.

Health experts are of the view that due to strict adoption of preventive measures at intensive care and high dependency units, the health care workers are less exposed to virus as compared to other wards.