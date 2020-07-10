Punjab governor orders strict implementation of SOPs in cattle markets

LAHORE: Ch Muhammad Sarwar while initiating the distribution of face shield against corona among the school students with the help of philanthropists has said that SOPs must be strictly implemented 100 to curb the spread of corona from cattle markets or else the results can be devastating.

He said if the country and the economy become strong then 220 million Pakistanis will be strong. He was addressing a function at Governor House here on Thursday to distribute protective shields against Corona donated by former President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Almas Haider.

The governor said that there is no doubt that the closure of universities and other educational institutions due to Corona is causing a lot of educational loss but now the federal government has announced the reopening of educational institutions from September 15.

He said: “Insha Allah we will also ensure implementation of Corona SOPs in all educational institutions including universities.” In response to a question, Ch Sarwar said that it was true that people in crowded places including shopping centres on the occasion of Eidul Fitr ignored Corona to a dangerous extent because of which Corona patients in Pakistan had increased tremendously. But now on this Eid any kind of failure in safety measures to prevent corona will be extremely dangerous so strict implementation of SOPs in cattle markets is also mandatory.

He urged people should also celebrate Eid simply because of Corona to avoid more dangerous situations. Wherever SOPs are followed there is a significant reduction in the number of Corona patients. The sooner we get rid of Corona the more important it will be to revive the country s economy, he said.

The governor said that the number of corona patients has come down significantly in other cities of the country including Lahore due to smart lockdown. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to smart lockdown has proved to be beneficial but the threat of Corona has not yet been averted. The challenges are many.

Ch Sarwar said that every human life is precious to us. We urge the public to ensure implementation of Corona SOPs everywhere and on Eid including shopping centres. He said that religious leaders should also play their role for protection and awareness about Corona so that salvation can be obtained from Corona.