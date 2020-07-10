close
Fri Jul 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2020

Sindh governor meets Umar Asad, PSDP projects discussed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar held a meeting with the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and discuss matter related to work on ongoing projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in Sindh.

During the meeting Federal Minister Asad Umar vowed to complete Prime Minister’s Karachi package projects expeditiously, aimed at addressing civic and mobility issues being faced by the citizens. He assured the governor Sindh that the federal government would provide full support to the development efforts of the government of Sindh

The minister said that the federal government was awaiting response of the provincial government on the K-IV project. He said the federal government is committed to provide its share of funds and taking all measures needed to expedite the project.

The governor informed the minister of various development activities being undertaken by the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company (SIDCL) and said that the projects being executed by the company will be complete on time.

Latest News

More From Pakistan