Locals robbed of cash, valuables in 26 hits

GUJRANWALA: Citizens were deprived of cash, gold jewellery, vehicles and other valuables in 26 hits here in different areas of Gujranwala on Thursday. Bandits snatched Rs 53,000 and a cell phone from Nadeem in the limits of Peoples Colony police. In Ferozwala, robbers deprived Waheed of Rs 25,000. In city Kamoke area, swindlers took away gold ornaments and Rs 27,000 from Nabeela. Zahid was deprived of Rs 70,000 and two cell phones in Emanabad police limits.

Three robbers barged in the house of Zaka Ullah and took away Rs 200,000, gold ornaments and other valuables. Bandits took away Rs 100,000 from Hameed. In Kotwali area swindlers took away Rs 50,000 and a gold chain from Bushra. In Aroop bandits snatched Rs 17,000 and two cell phones from Imran.

In Sadar Wazirabad area, gunmen took away Rs 130,000 from Mubashar. In Garjakh area bandits snatched Rs 80,000 and gold jewellery from Malik Nasir. In Nowshera Virkan thieves took away two buffaloes from the house of Abdul Waheed.

In Tatlewali police limits, Abdul Jabbar was deprived of Rs 210,000 and a gold ring. In Alipur Chatha robbers snatched Rs 9,000 and a motorcycle from Liaquat. In Dhulley area, bandits snatched Rs 43,000 and a cellphone from Sarfraz. Four bandits entered the house of Tasadaq in Satellite Town and took away Rs 240,000 and other valuables. Thieves entered the houses and shops of Waqas, Usman, Zohaib, Irfan, Arshad, Faisal, Iqbal, Faisal and Ali Tarrar and took away valuables. Thieves stole motorcycles of Abdullah and Younas.