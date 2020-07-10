Midas Safety donates gloves

KARACHI: Midas Safety, the world’s largest manufacturer and supplier of Gloves and PPE, donated 2.5 million medical gloves to the government of Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday. The initiative has been taken in support of the country’s efforts to curb COVID-19 outbreak, which has overwhelmed the healthcare sector in Pakistan, it added.

Hussain Kassam, CEO of Midas Safety, said: “Two containers of disposable gloves for healthcare workers in the South and North of Pakistan each were handed over to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah by the officials of Midas Safety Pakistan.”

“This is in addition to the various Corporate Social Responsibility activities carried out by us which also include donations to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Indus Hospital,” he added.