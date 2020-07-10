Gold prices rise Rs800/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose Rs800/tola on Thursday to another all-time high rate in the country.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs109,100/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs686 to Rs93,536. In the international market, bullion rates rose $12/ounce to $1,814/ounce.
Local jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs6,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.
Since January 1, 2020, bullion rates have increased Rs20,950/tola from Rs88,150/tola in the local market.