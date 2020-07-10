close
Fri Jul 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2020

Woman killed, four injured in separate accidents

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2020

A woman was killed and four people were injured in separate road accidents on Thursday. According to the New Karachi police, a woman was killed in a road accident near Allah Wali Chowrangi Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where she was identified as 35-year-old Sakina, wife of Pervez Iqbal.

The police said the woman was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit and killed her. Separately, four people were injured in a road accident in the Defence Housing Authority’s Khayaban-e-Shujaat. Police said the accident took place when a speedy car overturned. The injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical attention.

Latest News

More From Karachi