Woman killed, four injured in separate accidents

A woman was killed and four people were injured in separate road accidents on Thursday. According to the New Karachi police, a woman was killed in a road accident near Allah Wali Chowrangi Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where she was identified as 35-year-old Sakina, wife of Pervez Iqbal.

The police said the woman was crossing the road when a speedy vehicle hit and killed her. Separately, four people were injured in a road accident in the Defence Housing Authority’s Khayaban-e-Shujaat. Police said the accident took place when a speedy car overturned. The injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical attention.