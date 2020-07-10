tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II is in the process of finding an exit strategy to take heat off him in a high-profile scandal.
Instead of facing prolonged scrutiny in the United States, he should knock at the appropriate quarters in Pakistan where kings treat other kings according to their stature.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
East Longmeadow
USA