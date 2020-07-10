close
Fri Jul 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
July 10, 2020

Exit strategy

Newspost

 
July 10, 2020

Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II is in the process of finding an exit strategy to take heat off him in a high-profile scandal.

Instead of facing prolonged scrutiny in the United States, he should knock at the appropriate quarters in Pakistan where kings treat other kings according to their stature.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

East Longmeadow

USA

Latest News

More From Newspost