FIRs prove positive outcome in declining crime ratio

Rawalpindi : Registration of FIRs on complaints received at Police Helpline 15 proves positive outcome in declining crime ratio in Rawalpindi

To address public complaints and to contain criminal elements from society, Rawalpindi Police set a precedent to register First Information Report (FIR) on heinous crimes registered and informed at Police Helpline 15, which were taken into least consideration in the past.

The conversion ratio of 15 Calls into FIR relating to Heinous crime such as robberies, dacoities, vehicle theft , snatching and burglaries was less than 15 percent in the past, which Rawalpindi Police has taken to 70 percent plus ratio of conversion of 15 Calls into FIR in heinous crime which is highest in Punjab, a fact also noted by IGP Shoaib Dastgir.

It has been a conventional policing tactic to witness minimum registration of FIRs to show all-good to senior high-ups with minimum registration of crimes in any locality but Since December 2019, Rawalpindi Police set a precedent contrary to past policing mechanism and ensured registration of FIRs on conversion calls of Rescue 15.

FIR registration is a first step towards crime prevention as by not registering a FIR or burking or minimising the crime helps only the criminal. This registration was a tough decision but it's now paying the dividends as crime is showing decline in true spirit, said a senior police official of Rawalpindi police.

Since December 2019, Rawalpindi Police has start maintaining a crime analysis on the basis of 15 calls Data. During this analysis it was revealed that most of the heinous crime was not registered and conversion ratio of 15 Calls into FIR relating to heinous crime is very low.

In this regard, a special campaign on part of Rawalpindi Police was made to register all those pending cases for the entire year till November 2019 was started and as a result 4126 heinous cases were registered following conversion calls of Rescue 15 into FIRs.

During the month of December 2019, a total of 4,126 FIRs were registered with added conversion ratio of Rescue 15 calls into FIRs in Rawalpindi. In this regard, 19 dacoities, 930 robberies, 1,573 vehicle theft, 610 snatchings, 223 burglaries, 688 of general theft, 83 cases of theft after preparation to cause hurt were registered.

As per statistics of Rawalpindi Police, from 1 January 2019 to 30 November 2019, a total of 3,720 cases were registered with Rawalpindi police with 261 murder cases, 5 cases on kidnapping for ransom, 20 cases with dacoity/robbery with murder, 24 cases under Section-395 (dacoity), 1,651 cases under Section-381-A (theft of car or other motor vehicle), 634 cases under section 392 (robbery), 155 cases under Section-356 (assault), 383 cases under Section-454,457, 380 (theft in any building), 565 cases under Section 379, 380, 381 (punishment for theft) and 22 cases under Section 382 (an act done is not an offence unless done with a particular intent).

The comparison reveals that in first 11 months of 2019, a total of 3,720 cases were registered with different police stations of Rawalpindi, meanwhile in the month of December 2019, in a single month the cases registered were 4,126, in which majority of pending cases include which were never taken into consideration on received complaints from public at Police Rescue number 15.

The ratio of conversion calls of Police Rescue 15 into FIRs raised from 15 per cent to 70 per cent from January to December 2019 with objectives to address public complaints relating robberies, snatching, dacoities, robberies and vehicle theft.

Month-wise data from January 2019 to November 2019 shows that ratio of registration of cases on public calls at Police Rescue Helpline 15 was less than 15 per cent and public in these cases was made rolling stone to visit police stations in view of their complaints.

For January 2019, a total of 289 cases were registered with Rawalpindi police in connection of Rescue 15 call on public complaint of Rawalpindi, including 5 cases under section-395, 111 cases under Section 381-A, 107 cases under Section 392, 17 cases under section 356, 20 cases under section 454m 457, 380, Six cases under Section 379, 19 cases under Section 380, 4 cases under section 382.

While for February 2019, a total of 244 cases were registered under sections of robbery, theft, vehicle theft, dacoity and kidnapping for ransom.

While for March 2019, a total of 242 cases were registered under Sections of 395, 381-A, 392, 356, 454, 457, 380, 379, 382 and 381 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in accordance of the public complaints at Police Helpline 15.

For April 2019, a total of 203 cases were registered with Rawalpindi Police on public complaints at police helpline 15 under sections of robbery, theft, dacoity, snatching, vehicle theft and kidnapping for ransom.

While for May 2019, a total of 447 FIRs were registered with Rawalpindi police on public complaints under sections of 395, 381-A, 392, 454, 457, 380 and 381 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

For the June 2019, a total of 391 cases were registered with Rawalpindi Police under sections of theft, robberies, dacoities, kidnaping, vehicle theft and kidnapping.

Similarly, for July 520 cases were registered with Rawalpindi police while for August 2019, a total of 499 cases were registered on public calls at Police Helpline 15.

During the September 2019, a total of 379 cases were registered with Rawalpindi police under sections of robbery, theft, snatching and dacoities.

During October 2019; 443 cases were registered with Rawalpindi police in view of public complaints at Police helpline 15 while for November 2019, a total of 394 FIRs were registered with public complaints at Police Helpline 15 to address public issues relating robberies, dacoities, vehicle theft and snatching.

Contrary to first 11 months of 2019, a special campaign was made in December 2019 to register all pending cases for the year till November 2019 was started and as a result 4,126 cases were registered.

Registration of cases on public complaints at Police Helpline 15 proved tough with added 70 per cent ratio of FIRs but it proved as positive outcome as crime ratio in Rawalpindi declining in true spirit.