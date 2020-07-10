Tribal lashkar demolishes 3 houses in South Waziristan

WANA: The volunteers of a tribal lashkar demolished three houses of Zalikhel, a sub-tribe of the main Ahmadzai Wazir tribe, at Angoor Adda near Pak-Afghan border area in South Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses said that the armed volunteers of tribal lashkar or militia gathered and demolished the fort-like houses of Muhammad Rahman, Gul Nawaz and Abdur Rashid in Angoor Adda area near the Pak-Afghan border. The three persons, whose houses were razed, belonged to the Zalikhel in South Waziristan tribal district. Earlier, a tribal jirga had declared the three persons as convicts for violating an agreement signed between the government and the Zalikhel tribe for the establishment of a customs terminal some three weeks ago. All this happened under the very nose of the police and the district administration and it took no action against the lashkar despite the merger of erstwhile Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The lashkar is a traditional tribal militia, often formed on an ad hoc basis for the accomplishment of a specific purpose.