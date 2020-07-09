Pakistan, Bangladesh hold talks in possible thaw

DHAKA: Top diplomats of Pakistan and Bangladesh held talks recently to promote bilateral relations in a possible thaw, according to official sources.

“Both sides agreed to promote bilateral relations with a forward looking approach,” Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui told an international media outlet on Wednesday.

Referring to the talks with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on July 1, Siddiqui added: “The two sides briefed each other on the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries and precautionary and preventive measures being taken.”

“We want stronger relations with brotherly Bangladesh in all walks of life. We share common bonds of history, religion and culture,” he added. The Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry did not issue a statement about the meeting.