Sindh CM derides Ali Zaidi for making JIT report controversial

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accused Federal Minister for Port and Shipping Ali Haider Zaidi for making the Joint Investigation Report (JIT) on Uzair Baloch controversial to favour the accused.

While talking to newsmen after his appearance before the NAB Rawalpindi on Wednesday he said, “I think the irresponsible statement of Ali Haider Zaidi on JIT report on Uzair Baloch as it may an attempt to favour the accused as if it then law will take its course.” The Sindh chief minister said the report presented by the Sindh government has signature of all the institutions. “Every page of the 35 page report have a signature of all seven members JIT,” he said. He said the JIT is only one which has already been submitted in the court too. “The court has also read it and return to us,” he said.

He said the law department advised not to release the JIT but the Sindh government released the report because they were under a political pressure as Ali Zaidi showed irresponsibility started to quote the JIT. “I don’t know where he got the report from but now Ali Zaidi in a programme claimed that someone on motorcycle left it at his residence,” he said.

He said it was difficult to trust what Ali Haider Zaid saying as he claimed that someone left the report at his residence. “Someone comes at night and hands him [Ali Zaidi] a piece of paper on a motorcycle and the next day he starts telling everyone about it. If Ali Zaidi’s statement helps the accused or destroys the case then there will be legal repercussions,” he said. He said if he tells everyone that someone on motorcycle then no one have took his JIT seriously.

To a question, he said the prime minister did not tell him that he meets Ali Haider Zaidi and as it was claimed by Ali Zaidi in a TV programme. “If he tells prime minister that someone has left the report in envelop at his residence then I think it is irresponsible statement.”

He said Uzair was arrested by Rangers and kept him for 90-days and then JIT was formed, which was usually headed by police official that include Police, IB, ISI, MI, Rangers, CTD and special branch.

He said head of JIT submitted the signed report of 7 members to the Home Department on April 29 and it was also submitted to the court in sealed envelope which after examined returned to the government.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday appeared before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi and submitted the reply to questionnaires which were handed over to him in his previous appearance before the NAB in Roshan Sindh project.

Murad Ali Shah interrogated for about one hour in NAB Rawalpindi by the NAB’s CIT probing fake bank accounts scam. The CIT has sought some clarifications from Sindh chief minister on his reply to questionnaires which had submitted to NAB Rawalpindi. It was his third appearance in Roshan Sindh Project relates to fake bank accounts scam.