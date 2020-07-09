UAF opens online undergraduate admissions

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has announced its undergraduate online admissions from July 10 to 25th.

It was decided in a meeting of the Admission Committee chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf at Syndicate Room. Registrar Umer Saeed Qadri, Director Admission Committee Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Controller Examination Dr Waseem Akram, Deans Dr Aslam Khan, Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Asgher Bajwa, Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Dr Sarfraz Hassan, Dr Aslam Mirza; Director Graduate Studies Dr Ijaz Ahmed, Director IT Wasi Ahmad; Deputy Registrar Syed Qamar Bukhari, Awais and other notable attended the meeting. In the meeting, it was also decided that no admission test will be conducted for undergraduate programs except engineering.