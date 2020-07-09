LHC stops ACD from taking action against flour mills

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday stopped the Anti-corruption Department (ACD) from taking action against flour mills and asked the Punjab government, the Food Department and others to file replies till July 22.

The court said how the ACD can take action when the case is under trial. LHC Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi heard miscellaneous petitions which said the government allocated quota for flour mills under the Ramazan package. There was no law-making on flour availability according to wheat supply. The petitions said no expert was included in flour supply rules according to wheat availability.