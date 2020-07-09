Pakistan conveys concerns to Spain on temporary suspension of PIA flights

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood during a video conference with Spanish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Cristina Gallach highlighted Pakistan’s concern on temporary suspension of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights into European Union as follow up to European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) recent decision and called for its review.

He underlined that all necessary steps were being taken by the government of Pakistan to ensure the highest level of flight safety in PIA operations. PIA remained committed to maintaining the highest standards and quality in its operations.

Both exchanged views which covered a broad range of subjects including response to COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral relations, close cooperation in multilateral fora, and regional situation, Foreign office spokesperson in a press release on Wednesday said.

The foreign secretary extended condolences over the loss of precious lives in Spain due to COVID-19 and commended Spain’s efforts to contain the virus and steps to revive the economy. He also briefed his Spanish counterpart on the measures being taken by the government of Pakistan, with central focus on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

The two sides exchanged views about the socio-economic effects of the pandemic.

The foreign secretary apprised his Spanish counterpart of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s domestic stimulus package as well as his call for ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’ for developing countries.

The foreign secretary expressed appreciation for Spain’s support for the initiative both in EU and G20. The two sides also discussed bilateral trade and economic ties and the foreign secretary conveyed appreciation for Spain’s support for GSP Plus for Pakistan and also underlined the hope that concerted efforts would be made to safeguard Pakistan-Spain bilateral trade against the challenges posed by COVID-19 in the shortest possible time.