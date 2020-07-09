PIA resumes UAE flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumes its regular flight operations to the UAE from Thursday and tickets were already up for grabs, PIA spokesman said on Wednesday.

Now PIA passengers will be able to travel from Pakistan to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al ain and vice versa through airline’s regular flights, it added.

The spokesman said previously PIA was operating one way relief flights to the UAE to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in the emirates, but now after obtaining permission, the airline will operate regular flights for the convenience of passengers.

Passengers can book and purchase their tickets through PIA offices, corporate website and its travel agents.

However, passengers will be required to get their COVID-19 test done within 48 hours prior to the flight departure and a negative test report would have to be presented at the time of check-in, it said.

They would also require to fill health declaration form available online, the PIA spokesman added.