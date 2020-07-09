Rangers arrest 13 suspects

The Sindh Rangers have arrested 13 suspects, including alleged extortionists. A spokesman for the Rangers said they conducted an intelligence-based raid in the Sharea Faisal area and after resistance, arrested three men involved in extortion in different parts of the city.

The paramilitary force also conducted raids in Awami Colony, Ittehad Town, Sharea Faisal, Ferozeabad, Baghdadi, Zaman Town and Baloch Colony areas where they apprehended 10 suspects who were involved in armed robberies, possessing illegal weapons, drug peddling, and street crime cases.

The Rangers also claimed to have recovered weapons, stolen items and narcotics from the possession of the suspects who were later handed over to the local police for legal proceedings. Further investigations are under way.

Smuggling bid foiled

Personnel of the Pakistan Customs Airport Collectorate foiled a smuggling bid near the Karachi airport. Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the Customs, said that officials of the Collectorate Customs were tipped off regarding the smuggling of Boston Injections from Faisalabad to Karachi.

After receiving this information, the Customs Collectorate Airport started checking cars near the Jinnah International Airport. They intercepted a car and found 1,940 banned Boston injections worth about Rs5.2 million. They also arrested two persons involved in the smuggling of the injections.