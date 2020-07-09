Four more sub-sectors desealed

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration announced desealing of areas, sealed after confirmation of COVID-19 positive cases in sectors G-6/2, G-6/1, G-10/4 and G-7/2.

These areas were sealed after rising confirmation of COVID-19 cases in the federal capital and specifically in these sectors.

With effective arrangements on part of city district administration of Islamabad, coronavirus cases has reportedly declined as on 15 June 2020, as many as 635 confirm cases of Coronavirus were reported in the federal capital while July 8, 2020, the numbers of confirm Covid-19 case in Islamabad were reported Oy 63 in a single day

Earlier, Sector G-9 and Karachi Company areas were also desealed and similarly, sectors I-8 and I-9 were also desealed in the capital city.

Meanwhile, ICT administration has warned that section 144 will remain enforced in the federal capital and implementation on preventive measures against coronavirus and subsequent Standard Operating Procedures SOPs and social distancing will be strictly observed. The reduction witnessed a 90 per cent decline in COVID-19 cases in the federal capital.