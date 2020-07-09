Speaker for early completion of PA building

LAHORE:A meeting was held in the Punjab Assembly secretariat under chairmanship of Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi to review progress of under-construction building of Punjab Assembly here on Wednesday.

The meeting was participated by Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Secretary, Punjab Assembly, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak, Secretary Coordination Rai Mumtaz Hussain Babar, Secretary Finance Abdullah Sumbal, Secretary C&W Asad, NCA representatives and heads of other construction institutions.

Buildings Department and NCA representatives briefed the speaker. On this occasion, Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said in the under-construction building of the assembly, no institution should pass responsibility to any other’s shoulder. He admonished the responsible and directed the completion of the construction immediately.

Buildings Department, NCA, Nespak and other construction institutions assured the speaker that the under-construction building will be handed over to the Pun jab Assembly by the end of current year. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said besides assembly hall, under-construction mosque should also be completed by end of August this year, will inaugurate the mosque earlier than the building.

The speaker and Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja saw the designs of the MPAs hostel rooms and employees quarters. Ch Pervaiz Elahi emphasised that the mosque should be beautiful and ideal and all facilities should also be provided in the quarters for the assembly employees.