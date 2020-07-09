CM Usman Buzdar, Mohsin Leghari discuss more jobs for South Punjab

LAHORE :Provincial Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed different matters, including the creation of more job opportunities for South Punjab and carving out new districts and tehsils.

The chief minister stated that the government had fulfilled the promise of setting up the southern Punjab secretariat and now the locals will not have to visit Lahore for the solution of their problems. The journey of the development of southern Punjab has begun and it will not stop, he told. The chief minister declared that decisions about making new districts and tehsils would be made on administrative grounds and distribution of population and financial resources would also be minutely studied. The decision about new districts and tehsils will be made on merit and no locality will be ever ignored. He said that Jampur Tehsil of Rajanpur District would be taken along in the journey of development.

The minister also apprised the chief minister of the performance of his department. Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar visited Khanki Headworks on Wednesday and inspected the arrangements made for dealing with the possible flood.

The chief minister on the occasion stated that line departments have already been alerted while water situation in Jhelum, Chenab and Sindh Rivers was being constantly monitored. He announced plans to inspect other headworks as well.

The irrigation secretary told the chief minister that a 27km long road had been constructed from Wazirabad to Khanki Barrage besides setting up a vocational training centre, BHU and recreational park. He also briefed about the latest water situation in different rivers.

The Khanki Headworks was constructed in 1892 and a new Khanki Barrage has been constructed on Chenab River with the ADB assistance. An amount of Rs21.300 billion has been spent on the upgradation project. Up to 11,500 cusec water flow would be guaranteed in Lower Chenab Canal round the year along with the continuous supply to 2,925 contiguous water channels of 4,680-kilometre long irrigation system. This would help to irrigate 3.301 million acre land of Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Jhang, Chiniot, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh. This would benefit more than six lakh farmer families and the water flow capacity of the barrage, after up-gradation, has increased from eight lakh cusec to 11 lakh cusec. This would usher in an era of agricultural prosperity besides proving an important step for safety from the floods.

Provincial Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, ACS (Infrastructure) and others were also present. Meanwhile, on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, some areas of different cities are being sealed to control coronavirus.

It was said by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his visit to the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Masood Ganj Shakar (RA) here on Wednesday. Usman Buzdar offered Fateha at the shrine. Later, the CM asked the citizens to wear mask and follow corona SOPs to save them and their families from coronavirus.

Auqaf Administrator Zia Mustafa briefed the CM about the measures taken against coronavirus within the shrine premises. DC Ahmad Kamal said that all concerned departments were working jointly against coronavirus.