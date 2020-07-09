close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
July 9, 2020

Probe launched

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
July 9, 2020

PESHAWAR: A man and a woman were killed in the name of honour in Dir Colony.

A police official said one Waqas and a woman were killed in Dir Colony and laid to rest secretly. Police was later informed about the murders, after which guards were deployed at the graves and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Latest News

More From Peshawar