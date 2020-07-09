Probe launched

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A man and a woman were killed in the name of honour in Dir Colony.
A police official said one Waqas and a woman were killed in Dir Colony and laid to rest secretly. Police was later informed about the murders, after which guards were deployed at the graves and an investigation has been launched into the incident.