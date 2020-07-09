Five victims of road accident buried

LAKKI MARWAT: Five persons killed in a road mishap in South Waziristan district were laid to rest in the Mammakhel village here on Wednesday.

The sources said that 24 people from Mammakhel were on their way back to the village from Machen Neka Shrine when their over-speeding van fell from a bridge at Badr village.

Five persons were killed on the spot while 19 sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Ladha wherefrom they were referred to hospitals in Wana and Dera Ismail Khan. The condition of some of the injured was stated to be critical. The bodies of five persons were shifted to Mammakhel village where they were laid to rest. Three dead persons were identified as Gul Farid Shah, Irfan and Attaullah.

PO killed: A proclaimed offender Shafiullah was killed in a police encounter in the Abakhel village.

The police recovered a Kalashnikov, some magazines, a hand grenade and 2200 gram hashish near the body of the outlaw. He was wanted to the police in connection with crimes of heinous nature.