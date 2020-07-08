PIA further reduces its fares for domestic flights

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a further reduction in fares for domestic flights on Tuesday.
According to a PIA spokesperson, the national flight carrier has made a “historic reduction” in domestic fares.
“The one-way fare from Karachi to Islamabad and from Karachi to Lahore has been fixed at Rs9,572, while passengers will also be allowed to carry 7 kilogramme (kg) of hand luggage,” the spokesperson added.
The spokesman further said that the discounted fares would come into effect immediately.
This is the second announcement regarding a reduction in fares as last week the national flag-carrier had slashed fares for domestic flights and had fixed a price of Rs12,000 for one-way ticket, inclusive of all taxes, for different destinations including Islamabad and other cities.