Wed Jul 08, 2020
Asim Yasin
July 8, 2020

Bilawal slams PTI’s ‘anti-education agenda’

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday has taken strong exception of reduction in the budget of higher education, saying that PTI’s consistent assault on Higher Education Commission (HEC) funding is having very real consequences at a time medical universities are at the frontline battling COVID-19.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday from his twitter account, Bilawal Bhutto said the PTI cut HEC funding in last budget and refused to significantly raise funding in this year’s budget. He said this means students fees will continue to shoot up and staff salaries will be cut, eventually some universities will be forced to shut. “Shame on PTIs anti-education agenda,” he said. Bilawal said they haven’t even bothered to support medical universities and teaching hospitals during a global pandemic.

