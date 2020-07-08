close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

DRAP policy board gets six members

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Policy Board of the Drug Regulatory Authority has got six new expert members. The appointment of members for two years comes after the approval of the federal cabinet. The members include Prof Dr Farhat Abbas from Balochistan, Prof Dr Fazli Nasir and Prof Dr Khalid Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Salwa Ahsan and Prof Dr Masood Hameeda Khan from Sindh and Muhammad Shamoon from Punjab.

