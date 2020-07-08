Responsibilities of LG officers have increased in new system: Basharat Raja

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Muhammad Basharat Raja has said that the importance and responsibilities of the officers have increased in the new system of local government as its scope has been extended to the lower level i.e. every village and neighbourhood.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the online training programme for the newly inducted officers in the Punjab Local Government Department here on Tuesday. Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari, local government secretary and other officers concerned were also present.

Raja Basharat congratulated the newly employed officers and said that they should use all their abilities to make the new LG system, brought in line with the vision of the PTI, a success.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is optimistic for real change in the country through the new LG system. “I hope you will make it a success in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Punjab chief minister," Raja Basharat said.

He said the government is going to hold the neighborhood councils and Panchayat elections in the first phase. He said asked the newly inducted officials that the present government had not interfered in their appointments, therefore, “We expect that you would also serve the people on merit.” Addressing the gathering, Mohsin Leghari said that all of the officers should work hard and solve the problems of the people.

"Help your government in eradicating the sifarish culture,” he added. The officers who attended the online workshop expressed their determination to do their utmost for the development of the country.