Mild quake shakes Azad Kashmir

MIRPUR: The lake-city of Mirpur, Azad Jammu & Kashmir State, and its adjoining areas lashed with mild-intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale at 12.27 am on Tuesday, local authorities have confirmed.

The catastrophe emerging from 5km deep underground with epicenter at 20km away in north-west of Jhelum district and 76km south-east of Rawalpindi, created panic in different parts of Mirpur city and the district where the tremors last for about 4 to 5 seconds without any pause.

The area was shaken following the catastrophe of mild intensity at about 12.27 am on Tuesday that lasted for about 4 seconds. No loss of life or property was reported from any part of the Mirpur and adjoining areas following the calamity.

It may be mentioned here that the aftershocks of mild intensity are experienced, with pause of months, since the Sept.24 last year devastating earthquake of moderate intensity measuring 5.8 at Richter scale had hit Mirpur City and its adjoining areas in twin constituencies of LA-3 and 04 in this district of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

In the recent past on June 13, this year, - Mirpur city was shaken by the earthquake of mild intensity that lasted for about 05 to 06 seconds. People rushed out of houses to open spaces in panic. The recent frequent wave of the catastrophe has spread severe panic in entire area.