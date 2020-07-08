close
Wed Jul 08, 2020
N
Newsdesk
July 8, 2020

Topless women protest against Macron's reshuffle

World

N
Newsdesk
July 8, 2020

PARIS: Three topless women protested in front of the Elysee Palace in Paris on Tuesday, one of them bearing the slogan “RIP The Promises”, shortly before President Emmanuel Macron held his first cabinet meeting with is reshuffled government. Another woman had the words “The Sinisters’ Council” painted on her naked upper body. The three women, at least one of whom had the name of the feminist group Femen writen on her back, were arrested by the police.

