‘MQM-London hitman’ arrested

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in various cases of target killings.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Ibrahim Hyderi area. Police claimed that the suspect, Zahid Bengali, was affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London. A hand grenade and a pistol were recovered from his possession.

Bengali was said to be involved in various cases of target killings, including members of the rivalry group members, and was part of the MQM-L’s target killing team. Several cases of murders, attempted murders and robberies were already registered against the suspect at various police stations, including the Ibrahim Hyderi police station. During the initial investigation, the suspect had admitted his involvement in various cases of target killings, police added.